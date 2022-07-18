Two injured in separate overnight shootings in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people are injured after separate overnight shootings in Waterloo.
According to Waterloo Police, reports of the first shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 500 block of Broadway Street. However, it was determined that the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Logan Avenue.
The male that was injured in the shooting was transported to an area hospital in a private vehicle.
The second reported shooting occurred around 4:40 a.m. Monday morning on the 800 block of South Street.
Police determined that two males approached the victim in an attempted robbery before firing two rounds at him. The victim was transported to an area hospital.
Both shooting victims are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigations into each shooting are both ongoing.