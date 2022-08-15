Two injured in Black Hawk County crash on Monday

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that left two people injured on Monday.
According to a press release, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 8200 block of Zaneta Road.
Martha Ferrie, 63, lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head on. That vehicle was driven by 31-year-old Jordan Crosser.
Ferrie and Crosser were taken to separate area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Other responding agencies to the incident include the Hudson Police Department, Hudson Ambulance and Fire Department, and Waterloo Ambulance.