Two finalists selected for Cedar Falls Fire Chief

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - After the City of Cedar Falls received 11 applications and a Civil Service review, finalists Chris Ledeker and John Zolondek have been announced for the position of Fire Chief.
The hiring list will be received and filed by Cedar Falls City Council on May 15, including a public meet and greet event scheduled for May 22 and 23.
The Public Safety Director is expected to make a recommendation to the Mayor and City Administrator in late May. A planned City Council appointment in early June.
To learn more about the finalists, please see below:
Chris Ledeker
- Master’s Degree in Public Administration / Public Management, Arkansas State University
- Fire / EMS Chief, Arkansas City Fire Department (Kansas): 2022-2023
- Fire Chief, Holiday Island Fire Department (Arkansas): 2020-2022
- Fire Chief, Bethel Heights Fire Department (Arkansas): 2017-2020
- Firefighter, Paramedic, Training Officer, Fire Lieutenant, various fire and EMS organizations (1995-2017)
- Certifications: Firefighter, NR-Paramedic, Fire Officer, Fire Instructor, Fire Inspector
John Zolondek
- Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice – Saint Ambrose University
- Military Police Officer, United States Marine Corps Reserve 2002-2008; Combat Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom
- Firefighter, Winona Fire Department (Minnesota): 2006-2007
- POC Firefighter, Lieutenant, Captain, Acting Fire Chief, Cedar Falls Fire Division: 2008-2022
- Police Officer, Investigator, Public Safety Officer, Cedar Falls Police Division: 2007-2018
- Certifications: Iowa Peace Officer, Drug Recognition Expert, Firefighter, NR-EMT, Fire Officer, Fire Instructor, Fire Inspector