Two eastern Iowa contestants advance to Bill Riley Talent Search Championship at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – Two eastern Iowans are advancing to the championship round for the Senior Division (ages 13-21) in the Bill Riley Talent Search at the Iowa State Fair, which will be Sunday on the final day of the fair.
Aleesha Smith, 14, of Waterloo is performing a vocal solo as her act. Isaac Morlan, 18, of Cedar Falls, is performing a vocal and trumpet solo. The third act going on to the championship round is an Urbandale dance trio.
The Bill Riley Talent Search is in its 62nd year, being held on stages across the state every summer since 1960. Acts then move on to the Iowa State Fair for seven day of preliminary competition.
The Sprout division for ages 2-12 features no eastern Iowans. The Sprouts don't compete past the semi-finals and are features as Sprout Champions in the Championship Show.
The Championship Show is set for Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage.
More than $20,000 will be awarded between the Senior and Sprout divisions