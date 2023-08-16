Two drivers injured after car accident in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Two drivers were injured after a car accident at the intersection of Grandview Ave. and Broadway St. Wednesday at 5:44 p.m.
A white Buick was driving west on Broadway and a gray Infiniti SUV was driving east. Waterloo Police say the Buick turned left in front of the Infiniti causing the accident.
Both drivers were sent to a local hospital via ambulance. Both driver's injuries are non-life threatening. The accident is still under investigation.
Below is a map of the approximate location: