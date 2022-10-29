Trick-or-treaters take over the Cedar Valley Saturday

WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Halloween came early for kids in the Cedar Valley Saturday. Waterloo and Cedar Falls each hosting their trick-or-treat event, as part of a new partnership between the cities.
The day began early in downtown Waterloo. Main Street Waterloo hosted downtown trick-or-treating in Lincoln Park After kids got their candy from businesses across fourth street they were invited for a morning of fun and games.
Families then walked from house to house through neighborhoods Saturday evening to the delight of many.
Dates and times for when cities will be holding their trick-or-treating in Eastern Iowa can be found HERE.