Traffic moving along U.S. 218 after early morning crash

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - At least one person was life-flighted to an Iowa City hospital with critical injuries after an early morning crash along U.S. 218.
First responders indicated a semi truck crashed into a car, and that car caught on fire. The car was completely burned by the time a News 7 KWWL photojournalist arrived to the scene.
Both lanes of Highway 218 northbound and southbound were diverted until about 8:00 Friday morning.
The DOT will have cones and signage is up.
This is a developing story