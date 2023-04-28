 Skip to main content
Traffic moving along U.S. 218 after early morning crash

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - At least one person was life-flighted to an Iowa City hospital with critical injuries after an early morning crash along U.S. 218. 

First responders indicated a semi truck crashed into a car, and that car caught on fire. The car was completely burned by the time a News 7 KWWL photojournalist arrived to the scene. 

Both lanes of Highway 218 northbound and southbound were diverted until about 8:00 Friday morning.

The DOT will have cones and signage is up.

This is a developing story

Tags

