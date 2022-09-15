TRAFFIC ALERT: Slow moving traffic reported on I-380 near Evansdale after multi vehicle crash

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) - Slow moving traffic is being reported on I-380 between River Forest Rd. and Evansdale Dr. after a multi-vehicle crash according to the Iowa DOT.
Drivers should expect a 5-10 minute delay on I-380 and should use caution while traveling.
This is a developing story. KWWL is working to learn more.
I-380 NB: Left lane blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash between Exit 68 - Evansdale Drive and Exit 70 - River Forest Road (Evansdale). https://t.co/3xZHQ4j6tA— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) September 15, 2022