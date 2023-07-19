Three vehicles pulled from Cedar River on Wednesday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three vehicles were pulled from the Cedar River on Wednesday morning, and the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office believes that the vehicles may have been stolen.
Over the course of about three hours, three separate vehicles were dragged out of the Cedar River. Some of them appeared to have been in the river for awhile.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson mentioned that it's possible the vehicles were stolen and then disposed of. He also said that the vehicles could help solve some open investigations.
A woman was rescued from her vehicle while it was sinking in the water last week. Authorities weren't able to recover the vehicle, so they came back to the river on Wednesday morning to retrieve it.
Sheriff Thompson explained, "They also located some other objects and other vehicles, so we waited until we had enough team, and enough resources, obviously some heavy lift wreckers and things like that, to come out and recover all of the items that were found that day."
It takes a large team of people to accomplish a task as large as pulling vehicles from the water. Sheriff Thompson explained that they have a dive team and a water safety patrol team made up of people from many different departments.
This multi-disciplinary team is involved with both recovery efforts such as this, as well as patrolling the waters.