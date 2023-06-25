Three injured in pair of Sunday morning crashes in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Three people were injured in a pair of crashes on Highway 20 in Black Hawk County Sunday morning. The two crashes happened around a half hour apart.
The first happened just after 11 a.m. near Mile Marker 240 on Highway 20 Eastbound.
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputies said a 42-year-old driver in a Chevy Impala rear-ended a Toyota Prius with two people from Cedar Falls inside. According to Deputies, the Impala driver lost control and ended up in the median.
First responders took the passenger in the Prius to MercyOne Waterloo. She is expected to survive her injuries.
Deputies cited the driver of the Chevy Impala for following to close.
Roughly a half hour later, a 19-year-old driver from Independence in a Chevy Cruze rear-ended a pickup truck driving by the accident.
First responders took the 19-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger in the car to UnityPoint Allen Hospital for treatment. Both are expected to survive their injuries.
Deputies cited the 19-year-old driver for not reducing their speed at a reasonable rate.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Gilbertville Fire Department, Jesup Fire Department and Ambulance and Merle's towing responded to the crash.