The World's Greatest Spring Break events list

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Most schools in Iowa are celebrating Spring Break this week, so why not take the time to explore Waterloo?
The World's Greatest Spring Break has been sponsored by the McElroy Trust every year for the last 13 years.
Many museums, gyms, and other stops in the area are opening their doors to the young and the young at heart.
Some of the events to check out are:
Black Hawk Children’s Theatre
Monday, March 13-Friday, March 17
11:00am - Noon & 2:00-3:00pm Each Day
Cedar Valley Sportsplex
Monday, March 13-Friday, March 17
9:00-10:00am, 10:30am-11:30am and Noon-1:00pm
Grout Museums
Monday, March 13- Friday, March 17.
Daily Planetarium Shows at the Grout Museum-11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:00pm, 2:00pm & 3:00pm
National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum
Monday, March 14 - Thursday, March 16
Phelps Youth Pavilion
9:00-12:30 pm every day
1:30-5:00 pm every day
Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley-Maker Space and Hartman Nature Reserve
Wednesday, March 15 9:30am-11:30am
Waterloo Public Library
March 15- 10:30am-11:15am Big Bang Bubbles Program for Youth
March 17 10:30am- The Gruffalo Story Time and Activities
Young Arena
Monday, March 13-Thursday, March 16
Three, One Hour Sessions
12:00pm-1:00pm
2:00pm-3:00pm
4:00pm-5:00pm
YWCA
Monday, March 13- 1:30pm-3:00pm
Wednesday, March 15-1:30–3:00 pm
Friday, March 17- 1:30–3:00 pm
For more information on the events, visit here.