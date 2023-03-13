 Skip to main content
The World's Greatest Spring Break events list

  • Updated
The World's Greatest Spring Break

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Most schools in Iowa are celebrating Spring Break this week, so why not take the time to explore Waterloo?

The World's Greatest Spring Break has been sponsored by the McElroy Trust every year for the last 13 years.

Many museums, gyms, and other stops in the area are opening their doors to the young and the young at heart.

Some of the events to check out are:

Black Hawk Children’s Theatre

Monday, March 13-Friday, March 17

11:00am - Noon & 2:00-3:00pm Each Day

Cedar Valley Sportsplex

Monday, March 13-Friday, March 17

9:00-10:00am, 10:30am-11:30am and Noon-1:00pm

Grout Museums

Monday, March 13- Friday, March 17.

Daily Planetarium Shows at the Grout Museum-11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:00pm, 2:00pm & 3:00pm

National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum

Monday, March 14 - Thursday, March 16

Phelps Youth Pavilion

9:00-12:30 pm every day

1:30-5:00 pm every day

Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley-Maker Space and Hartman Nature Reserve

Wednesday, March 15 9:30am-11:30am

Waterloo Public Library

March 15- 10:30am-11:15am Big Bang Bubbles Program for Youth

March 17 10:30am- The Gruffalo Story Time and Activities

Young Arena

Monday, March 13-Thursday, March 16

Three, One Hour Sessions

12:00pm-1:00pm

2:00pm-3:00pm

4:00pm-5:00pm

YWCA

Monday, March 13- 1:30pm-3:00pm

Wednesday, March 15-1:30–3:00 pm

Friday, March 17- 1:30–3:00 pm

For more information on the events, visit here.

