The Proud Image Chorus of Black Hawk County offers singing valentines

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) - With less than a week to go until the Valentine's Day holiday, The Proud Image Chorus of Black Hawk County is still offering singing valentines.
They are an all-male barbershop chorus based out of Waterloo. This Valentine's Day, you can order a special gift for your sweetheart in the form of a 'Singing Valentine."
A quartet from The Proud Image Chorus will deliver a song and a rose to your special someone on February 14th. Prices range from $40 to $60.
To order a 'Singing Valentine,' call 515-979-9054 or visit their website here.