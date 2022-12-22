Sub-zero temperatures pose threat for pipes. Here is how to protect the pipes at your house.

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The dangerously low temperatures this week are keeping some workers busy. As everyone tries to stay warm, your furnace is probably working overtime.
Heating and cooling technicians are working hard to repair furnaces and keep homes and families warm.
Loren Gardner with Berden Heating and Plumbing encouraged people to go outside and check that their vent pipes were free and clear of snow.
"With all the wind that's going on as it is drifting, with the snowfall and the wind, your vent pipes out on the outside of your house are going to get covered up," Gardner said.
Gardner said a lot of the time, furnaces go out because people don't change the filters as often as they should. If your filter is dirty, he said it is better to pull it out and have no filter than a dirty one.
"A lot of no heat calls, we're able to remedy by changing filters and also things that maybe could have been with preventative maintenance, little parts that could have been fixed along the way," Gardner said.
These drastically cold temperatures can freeze the water in your home's pipes and cause an expensive mess if they burst. While Gardner said they had seen some issues with pipes on Thursday, they had far more no-heat issues, but expected to see more in the coming days. Temperatures will drop into the teens below zero once again on Friday, with wind chills as cold as 45 below zero at times.
"Those kinds of things you have to take precautions for, but it's only really in the extremes," Gardner said. "You have to take some precautions if you have uninsulated walls or space between your basement and the first floor that's uninsulated."
There are some ways to keep pipes from freezing. Opening cabinet doors under sinks allows heat to fill the space around the pipes.
He also recommended leaving a thin stream of water running from a faucet to prevent the pipes from freezing and setting your thermostat above 55 degrees, even if you are not home.
For those who leave town for an extended period, have a friend check that the furnace is working to keep your pipes from freezing.
One thing you should not do is try to thaw frozen pipes on your own. If your home's furnace quits working or the pipes freeze, Gardner said you should call a technician.
"We have to be very careful of how we unthaw the pipes," Gardner said. "There's a process of getting totally connected before you get all the water back on otherwise you have basically a rain forest in the house."