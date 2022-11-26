Shop Small: Waterloo businesses take part in Small Business Saturday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- With Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the rearview mirror, the holiday shopping season is in full swing.
Saturday is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate the smaller businesses that play a big part in consumers' retail choices.
It's sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday and gives shoppers a chance to support local, smaller businesses instead of big box stores. It was started in 2010 by American Express to help small businesses after the 2009 recession.
"It's tough to compete with the big guys at this time of the year. This brings attention to all of us, small retailers out here," Owner of the Ivy Trellis Mary Heller said. "Many of us don't do as much online or mail merchandise and stuff. This is an important day to keep us going."
A recent QuickBooks survey found that 80% of small businesses say this holiday season is more critical to their overall financial picture than last year.
"I hope people remember that when people purchase from small business, over 60 percent stays in their community," Heller said. "They need to support small businesses. We're the ones who, when you want something for the P-T-A, donor donation or a cancer donation, different things that go on for fundraising, it's usually the small businesses they come to. Please support your small business, or you will not have them."
A recent Bankrate.com survey found 60% of Americans plan to shop on Small Business Saturday, which is more than the number of people who plan to shop on Black Friday. That is in light of inflation, supply chain issues and recession fears.
Cindy Below, who runs Ladybug antiques in Waterloo, has been a small business owner for 40 years.
"I like to get to know my customers and see what they might need as far as their vintage or antique collecting or buying a gift for someone collecting certain items," Below said. "I like the personal touch of being a small business owner."
In years past, Small Business Saturday has been among the busiest days of the year in downtown Waterloo.
After a tough year, many businesses hope to cash in on the holiday spending to boost them into the new year.
As the holiday shopping season kicks off, downtown Waterloo is holding shop downtown Saturdays. Pop-up vendors and retailers will have holiday gifts, decor and wish lists. It runs every Saturday from 11 to 5 through December 17th.