Severe weather chance on Saturday could put a damper on outdoor events

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the potential for severe weather on Saturday, many outdoor events around eastern Iowa are having to make preparations to make sure that no one is caught off guard.
Across eastern Iowa, many outdoor events are taking place this weekend. In Allison, the Butler County Fair has been underway since Tuesday and will run through Sunday.
Butler County Fair Board President Mike Stirling said that Thursday's turnout was one of the best Thursday's they've had. However, Saturday's forecast shows the potential for a dangerous night outdoors.
Butler County Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Showalter says that communication is a critical component of making sure that everyone remains safe.
Showalter said, "I'm on the grounds all the time, I've got my radar up, so I'm watching the storms, tracking them coming in. I get daily briefings from the Weather Service to make the Board apprised of what we've got for weather coming in. So we're always in constant communication with the Board and the Weather Service."
With this constant communication, decisions are able to be made very quickly in an effort to keep everyone safe. Showalter and the Fair Board are constantly discussing when they may need to postpone or cancel an event. Showalter also stays in communication with the various vendors selling food at the fair.
