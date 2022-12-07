School bus collides with mail truck in Waterloo; one teen injured

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A school bus collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo, leaving one teenager injured.
According to Police, the crash occurred on 9th and Williston after 3:15 p.m. in Waterloo.
The teen, who is 14 year-old, was transported to be checked out at an area hospital. The teen was complaining of a sore neck after the crash, but is expected to be okay.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
KWWL is trying to learn more details on the crash. This story will be updated.