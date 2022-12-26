Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls begins public Red Kettle Coin Auction

CEDAR VALLEY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls has begun its public Red Kettle Coin Auction.
Items Available for Public Bid:
- (12) 1 oz. US American Gold Eagle Coin (minimum bid: $1,823.00 per coin)
- 2015 Special Service Force Gold Coin 1/10 (minimum bid: $225.00)
- 1910 Indian Head 2 ½ Dollar Gold Coin (minimum bid: $490.00)
- 1855 California Gold ½ Dollar Coin (minimum bid: $125.00)
- 1854 California Gold ½ Dollar Coin (minimum bid: $30.00)
- 1 oz. Silver Coin (minimum bid: $25.00)
- 1 oz. Silver Bar (minimum bid: $25.00)
All of the items are available for public bidding through 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30. People can bid on multiple items.
Final bids will be reviewed and the winners will be notified.
“This season was tough. We were short on bell ringers, and we experienced blizzard weather towards the end of the campaign. We also understand times are tough, and many may not have had the extra funds to give this year,” said Corps Officer Major Shannon Thies in a press release.
The Salvation Army is $49,000 short of its Christmas goal. Despite this, Thies says that everyone is grateful for the bell ringers who participated and the funds that were raised.
NOTE: Payments are to be made in full by cash or cashier's check by 12:00 p.m. by Friday, January 6, 2023. If payments are not received, the second-highest bidder will be notified.