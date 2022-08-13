Rubber ducks invade The Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls was met with an invasion of 2,000 rubber ducks Saturday morning.
Community members got the opportunity to participate in the Great Rubber Duck Splash, by adopting a rubber duck for $5 and entering them in a race down the lazy river. Rubber ducks were also available for purchase with a multi-duck 6-Quack, a Quacker's Dozen, or a Super Quck Pack.
The first ducks to splash, bob, tumble, or float their way across the finish line won a great prize for their adopted parents, with the top three finishers winning $250, $500, and $1,000.
All the proceeds raised were given to the Cedar Valley nonprofit North Star Community Services. The organization helps provide meaningful activities and opportunities to people with disabilities in the Cedar Valley
Valerie Schwager, the organizations executive director says events like these are essential for them because it can be difficult to provide people the proper opportunities they deserve.
"We're funded primarily by Medicaid. And Medicaid reimbursement rates are determined by our state legislature and sometimes those rate increases aren't equivalent to increases like with inflation. Schwager said. "So we do heavily rely on donations and fundraising to support our costs."
Despite helping serve communities all across Iowa since 1975, the nonprofit says not many people know about them or know what they represent. Which makes events like the ones on Saturday mean that much more.
"We're kind of a what they call a hidden service in our community." Schwager said. "Because we are meant to be invisible, and so not everyone knows what we do and the type of services and the value of those services so I'm incredibly appreciative."
You can learn more about the nonprofit here.
The Falls will be closing for the season August 14 at 8 p.m. due to limited staffing. Their annual doggie dip will still take place at 6 p.m. on August 15.