Releasing butterflies to remember loved ones in the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Loss can be a difficult thing for many people to process and can take a long time to get over.
Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo works year-round to help people cope with the loss of loved ones and offered the community a chance to truly feel safe and free on Sunday with the release of 1,000 butterflies at the Riverloop Ampitheater.
Everyone that wanted to have a butterfly get released to represent a personal loved one today could donate to Cedar Valley Hospice. In return each donor was given a keepsake certificate personalized to them to keep as a reminder of the day.
Along with the butterfly release, people were presented with a family friendly afternoon filled with a picnic, live music, and activities.
Now in their 44th year, Cedar Valley Hospice offers grief services for everyone, no matter their age. You can learn more about the services they offer and more they do for the community here.