Registration for MercyOne's Festival of Trees now available

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Tickets are available now for MercyOne's Festival of Trees celebration. The celebration will take place from November 17-24 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.
In the celebration's 34th year, the theme will be "A Child's Delight." The "Festival at Night" celebration will be offered later for an adult audience, with drinks and live music being performed for a 21+ crowd.
Other festival features include a HoliDIY craft night, games in the trees and a Veterans holiday breakfast. Children have an opportunity to meet Santa at his workshop on Saturday, Nov. 19 and again when Santa joins Teddy Bear Tea on Sunday, Nov. 24.
In the first 33 years, Festival of Trees has raised $1.8 million for the MercyOne Cedar Falls foundation funding medical equipment and other enhancements.
Each event requires a preregistration. To sign up, visit here.