Reconstruction is underway for the historic Hickory House

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - The D+K Hickory House located on Park Road is now a construction zone.
The Chilcote family aims to rebuild a similar floor plan as the original Hickory House building.
Crews have started to lay down the foundation for the new building.
There will be a couple small changes to the original buildings floor plan, as crews will have to allocate for a slightly bigger restroom area.
The bigger restroom area is to account for handicap restrooms per ADA regulations.
Co-Owner Lutricia Chilcote said it's important now more than ever to open the restaurant back up to the community.
"The main motivation was my mother who passed away March 14th," Chilcote said. "I know she is watching down and saying keep going, and that would be what she would do."
Chilcote said the community support has been a big motivator in this project.
"The support has been unbelievable, we've had a lot of regular customers, friends, and family reach out," Chilcote said.
While there is no tentative reopening date, Chilcote said she aiming for late August or early September.