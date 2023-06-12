Raja Chari to receive Key to the City Award in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- NASA astronaut and Cedar Falls native Raja Chari will receive the Key to the City Award in a ceremony later this month.
Chari will receive the award from Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green in a ceremony at Overman Park on Friday, June 23.
The ceremony will take place from 12:30 p.m. - 12:40 p.m. following a presentation by Chari at 11:30 a.m.
Mayor Green said in a press release, “This is the first time we have presented the new ‘Key to the City’ award and I am delighted that Raja Chari is the initial recipient...He has certainly earned the city's highest award of distinction as our own hometown astronaut!"
The celebration will be open for the public to attend.