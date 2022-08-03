Previously deported woman living in Cedar Falls sentenced after using fraudulent Social Security Card

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Guatemalan woman illegally living in Cedar Falls after being deported has been sentenced for using someone else's Social Security card to get employment.
Maria Julia Diaz-Ventura, 34, was sentenced to almost four months in federal prison after pleading guilty in May to illegally reentering into the US after being deported in 2017 and using a fraudulent ID.
In 2018, Diaz-Ventura used someone else's Social Security card on employment and tax forms at a business in Waterloo. She also used it on employment forms in New Hampton, Lime Springs, and Cedar Falls in 2021. She falsely claimed to be a US citizen on each of the applications.
Diaz-Ventura was found and arrested in Cedar Falls in April 2022. In addition to the four months, she will also need to serve a three-year supervised release.