 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern, central, and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities could be lower at times from
a combination of the strong winds and falling and/or blowing
snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Power restored to MidAmerican customers in Waterloo

  • Updated
  • 0
Power Outage Map 0416

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Power is back on for more than 1600 MidAmerican customers in Waterloo on this cold, windy and snowy Sunday evening.

As of 8:17 PM, MidAmerican said it restored power to all 1,619 of the 44,549 customers it services in Black Hawk County that lost power around 6:12 Sunday evening. 

According to MidAmerican, crews fixed a downed powerline and replaced some insulators.

The overhead wire that broke and became detached near a substation that is close to Crossroads Mall.  

A spokesperson for the company said it is entirely possible that the high winds caused the line to break, but at this point that is still not clear.

As of 8:25, a total of 3,137 Iowans are currently without power.

Some MidAmerican customers also do not have power in Page County, along the Iowa-Missouri border in Southwest Iowa. 1,032 of the 7,328 MidAmerican customers are in the dark.

To take a live view of power outages by county, click here.

Tags

Recommended for you