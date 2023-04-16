Power restored to MidAmerican customers in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Power is back on for more than 1600 MidAmerican customers in Waterloo on this cold, windy and snowy Sunday evening.
As of 8:17 PM, MidAmerican said it restored power to all 1,619 of the 44,549 customers it services in Black Hawk County that lost power around 6:12 Sunday evening.
According to MidAmerican, crews fixed a downed powerline and replaced some insulators.
The overhead wire that broke and became detached near a substation that is close to Crossroads Mall.
A spokesperson for the company said it is entirely possible that the high winds caused the line to break, but at this point that is still not clear.
As of 8:25, a total of 3,137 Iowans are currently without power.
Some MidAmerican customers also do not have power in Page County, along the Iowa-Missouri border in Southwest Iowa. 1,032 of the 7,328 MidAmerican customers are in the dark.
