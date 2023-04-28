Postal worker protest taking place in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Members of the American Postal Workers Union are staging a protest in downtown Waterloo on Friday. They're demanding better service by wanting officials to address staffing shortages and high turnover rates.
There are several people protesting at the corner of 4th and Commercial Street. They say the postal service is experiencing widespread service problems across the country.
Over the last two years, many people in Waterloo have reached out to KWWL, asking why their mail was late or why they did not receive it for several days.
The Postal Workers Union says the reason for that is a combination of things, such as short-staffing, a high volume of mail and packages, and abusive treatment by managers.
Postal workers say the turnover rate for letter carriers has skyrocketed recently. While they acknowledge the postal service has done some work on filling open jobs recently, it isn't enough.
They are calling on them to ramp up hiring and create a workplace that values its workers.
KWWL has reached out to the postal service for comment on the criticisms from postal workers. We have yet to hear back.