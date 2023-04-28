Postal worker protest, call for better service in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- American Postal Workers Union members protested in downtown Waterloo on Friday. They demanded better service and called on the federal government to address staffing shortages and high turnover rates.
Union members said staffing shortages and workplace conditions are leading to delays in getting mail delivered.
"We are understaffed. The understanding is creating a hostile work environment as management is under pressure to get more," American Postal Workers Union of Iowa President Kimberly Karol said. "Employees are under pressure to provide customer services than they expect. And that's creating frustration throughout the network."
Over the last two years, many people in Waterloo have contacted KWWL, asking why their mail was late or why they did not receive it for several days.
The Postal Workers Union says the reason for that is a combination of things, such as short-staffing, a high volume of mail and packages, and abusive treatment by managers.
The postal workers union said those delays were not the worker's fault. There has been more mail and fewer workers.
"We're so short-staffed, and it feels terrible to think that people are complaining they are not getting a good service," American Postal Workers Union Executive Vice President Debby Szeredy said.
The union said many postal facilities had become toxic environments.
"There is sexual harassment and a hostile work environment," Szeredy said. "There is reprisal action. There is racism going on."
Union leaders said new hires at the postal service are often treated poorly and don't get proper training, leading to a turnover rate of nearly 60% last year, up from 39% in 2019.
"The orientation for new people coming in shortened to one day," Szeredy said. "The people that come in, they feel like, what's is this job, doesn't even consider the worker and doesn't look at giving them a good environment to work. People are leaving left and right."
The workers are now calling on the federal government to do more to ramp up hiring and create a workplace that values its workers.
"We value the experience of all employees and believe that everyone can contribute to the success of the Postal Service if they are allowed to thrive and grow," Karol said. "To thrive and grow, they need to have the training, and they need to have co-workers that are not being worked to death and can contribute daily to deliver mail successfully."
Postal workers say the turnover rate for letter carriers has skyrocketed recently. While they acknowledge the postal service has done some work on filling open jobs lately, more is needed.
On Friday, the postal service told KWWL it "respects the right of our employees to participate in off-the-clock informational picketing on issues of concern to their membership."
Karol said changes made in the Postmaster General's 'Delivering for America' Plan have increased service standards. Where they used to have first-class mail, it is now delivered in two to three days.
"It's now five days. We no longer have overnight delivery for express mail," Karol said. "I sent a letter from Waterloo to Des Moines. It took ten days to get delivered. Before these changes, it was only a two to three days Express Route from Waterloo to Sioux City, Iowa."
Union leaders encouraged community members to contact lawmakers and the Post Master General. A public comment period is just open for the Postal Regulatory Commission.
The protest in Waterloo was one of several held nationwide outside of post office facilities and congressional offices.