Police: Mushroom hunter finds dead body near Capri College

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The Waterloo Police Department and the State Medical Examiner's Office are investigating after a mushroom hunter found a dead body inside a tent near the Capri College campus late Monday night.
Police confirmed the body appeared to a be man who'd been dead for some time near LaPorte Road. The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner, police did not confirm any preliminary cause of death.
Police also did not confirm the person's age nor their identity.
This is a developing story.