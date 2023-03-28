Phone scam in Cedar Falls using name of officer

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Falls Police is aware of a phone scam with the caller ID showing Cedar Falls Public Safety Dept. The caller is using the name of an officer.
The caller is using information about the recipient and told them they will be charged for not appearing in court. The caller talked about paying bail or needing a signature.
If citizens receive a call like this, they should hang up. Those who have questions should call the Cedar Falls Public Safety Dept. or Black Hawk County Dispatch directly for questions or if you believe you were scammed out of money.