Pets of the Week: Meet Sapphire and Dasher

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- They say the more the merrier, so what's better than one pet of the week? How about two pets of the week?
Sapphire and Dasher are available at Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.
Sapphire is a three-year-old cat who loves to explore, but she may be a bit shy at first.
However, Dasher is very adventurous and loves to be the center of attention. Officials at Cedar Bend say that they'd both be great additions to your household this Spring.
Felicia Arias, a worker with Bend, said, "Dasher here is our silly boy. He likes to perk himself up on your shoulders and he's an almost two-year-old. He came in right around Christmas, hence his name Dasher from the reindeer. These guys have been here for some time so hopefully they can find their homes soon. It's just been way too long."
For more information on Sapphire, Dasher, or any other friends, visit Cedar Bend Humane Society's website.