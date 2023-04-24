Pet of the Week: Meet Summit

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The NFL Draft kicks off this week in Kansas City, but in Iowa, a cat at the Cedar Bend Humane Society hopes that someone will pick him to be the cornerstone of their home.
Summit is around two years old and came to the Cedar Bend Humane Society as a stray in January. Officials say that Summit strikes the right balance between playful and relaxed.
Madison Braden told KWWL, "When he hangs out with us in the office, he likes to find an office chair and just kind of take a nap there. People come in, he'll say hi and kind of go about his business. You start to bring out some toys, some stuff to play with and his playfulness starts to come out, but I think he really has that mix, that middle ground of not completely off the walls, but also does like to interact."
Summit is fully up to date on his shots and is already fixed. For more information, contact the Cedar Bend Humane Society.