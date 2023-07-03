Pet of the Week: Meet Sid & Diego!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The 4th of July is only a day away, meaning that now is the perfect time to adopt a pair of patriotic pups!
Meet Sid and Diego, the Dobermans! They came to Cedar Bend Humane Society as strays. Even though Sid and Diego are brothers, officials at Cedar Bend say that they can go as a pair or separately to new homes.
Shania Richards, an employee at Cedar Bend, said, "So they did come to us together, but they can either go home together or go separately. They do really well together and separate. They might do better if they are separate in a home, just that way more of their personalities can come out individually."
For more information on Sid, Diego, or any of their friends, visit the Cedar Bend Humane Society's website.