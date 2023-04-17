Pet of the Week: Meet Precious

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- They say April showers bring May flowers, but why can't April showers bring a new "fur-ever" home for a dog that's been at the Cedar Bend Humane Society for an entire year?
It's "Precious Week" at the humane society, which means that she'll be featured on all of their social media platforms and her adoption fee is just $25.
Officials say that they just want to find the home that Precious deserves.
Humane Society employee Shania Richards says that, "She's been here for an entire year now so we're trying to get her out of here! She's a three year old black pit bull mix. She came here as an owner surrender, though we don't know a lot more information on why she was surrendered. She's very energetic, loves to play, takes a little longer to calm down but when she's settled in, she'll nap right on your lap."
For more information on Precious or any of her friends, reach out to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.