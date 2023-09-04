Pet of the Week: Meet Monroe!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- While people celebrate Labor Day with a parade or barbeque, the Cedar Bend Humane Society is working hard to find a home for their pet of the week.
Monroe is a one-year-old stray Pitbull mix. Officials say she loves to play and to receive belly rubs. She's high energy but there are some things to be aware of.
Employee Shania Richards says, "She would definitely benefit from a more high energy family. But if you do notice, when you come in to meet her, she does have kind of a slight cough. It's not really kennel cough, she does have a slight sort of sensitive trachea, so a harness would be better than a collar during walks."
For more information, visit the Cedar Bend Humane Society website.