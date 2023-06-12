Pet of the Week: Meet Lauren and Dina!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- This week's "Pet of the Week" is looking a little different than normal. Meet Lauren and Dina - the rats!
Officials at Cedar Bend Humane Society say that rats get a bad reputation. In fact, they are some of the easier pets to take care of.
Lauren and Dina love to snuggle, eat treats and enjoy time as a pair.
Shania Richards said, "Rats are one of your easier, small-pocket pets to take care of. They do need quite a bit of cage space if you're going to have multiples in there, that way they can associate with their own small little corners if they need space away from their buddies. Rats do need to be in pairs or more, so we do recommend that these girls go home together."
For more information, visit the Cedar Bend Humane Society website.