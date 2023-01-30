Pet of the Week: Meet Hamlet & Bacon!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Are you looking for two furry best friends to add some excitement in your life? If so, you should consider adopting Hamlet and Bacon!
Hamlet and Bacon came into Cedar Bend Humane Society together at 3-4 weeks old as strays. Hamlet is a Calico, and Bacon is a Tortoiseshell.
These brothers are a package deal that need an owner to feed them hay and pellets, as well as clean their kennels daily.
The shelter says that the brothers enjoy their vegetables.
Shanaie Richards with the shelter said, "They definitely enjoy all their bell peppers, we try to give them vegetables at least once a week or so. Whatever everybody brings for them to snack on, as long as you do your research on what fruits and vegetables are safe for them."
For more information you can visit the Cedar Bend Humane Society's website.