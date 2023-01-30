 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold tonight through Tuesday Morning...

.Wind chills will be bitter cold tonight through Tuesday morning
over much of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values
into the 20s to near 30 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Pet of the Week: Meet Hamlet & Bacon!

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Are you looking for two furry best friends to add some excitement in your life? If so, you should consider adopting Hamlet and Bacon!

Hamlet and Bacon came into Cedar Bend Humane Society together at 3-4 weeks old as strays. Hamlet is a Calico, and Bacon is a Tortoiseshell.

These brothers are a package deal that need an owner to feed them hay and pellets, as well as clean their kennels daily.

The shelter says that the brothers enjoy their vegetables.

Shanaie Richards with the shelter said, "They definitely enjoy all their bell peppers, we try to give them vegetables at least once a week or so. Whatever everybody brings for them to snack on, as long as you do your research on what fruits and vegetables are safe for them."

For more information you can visit the Cedar Bend Humane Society's website.

Tags

Recommended for you