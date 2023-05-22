Pet of the Week: Meet Flynn!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Flynn is the last of his littermates to be adopted. He is only 11 months old and has spent most of his life in the shelter - 320 days to be exact.
Currently, Flynn is one of Cedar Bend Humane Society's longest residents. Staff say they hope that changes soon.
Shania Richards said, "He's one of our longer resident kittens, which is quite unusual for kittens. So, he's definitely itching to get into a home pretty soon."
For more information, visit the Cedar Bend Humane Society's website.