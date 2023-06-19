Pet of the Week: Meet Copper!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Summer Solstice comes on Wednesday, so perhaps now is the perfect time to add a new friend to relax with in the air conditioning.
Meet Copper the cat! Copper is only a year old, but has had a very busy life. He first came in as a stray, then came back after an owner surrendered him.
Officials at Cedar Bend Humane Society say that Copper is a little big for his age, so it may be a good idea to ensure that he stays on a diet for a long and happy life.
Shania Richards, a Cedar Bend employee, said, "He's not on much of a special diet but I would kind of recommend since he is so young, still limit his food intake. That way it doesn't cause more problems as he gets older."
Copper loves to cuddle and play. For more information visit the Cedar Bend Humane Society.