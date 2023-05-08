Pet of the Week: Meet Buddy!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the weather finally getting warmer, now is a great time to get outside and enjoy it, and maybe even welcome a new friend into your home.
Meet Buddy! He's a bit older and doesn't love being around other animals. However, officials at the Cedar Bend Humane Society say he would make a great addition to any family, especially those with younger kids.
Shania Richards told KWWL, "He's been around babies and kids up to six years old, he loves anyone who will give him attention. As you can see, he still has a lot of pep in his step for being an old boy. He loves going on walks, he can walk all day long if he could. Loves rolling around in the grass and the leaves and as long as you have good treats for him, he'll be your best friend."
For more information on Buddy or his other friends, visit the Cedar Bend Humane Society.