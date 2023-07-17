Pet of the Week: Meet Beekey!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Who doesn't love a chunky cat? Meet Beekey!
This blue-eyed senior came to the Cedar Bend Humane Society after their previous owner passed away. Officials at Cedar Bend say that Beekey is ready to love their new home.
Cedar Bend employee Felicia Aires said, "He has a unique body proportion. We think he might have some type if Munchkin mix in him because of the way he looks."
For more information on adopting Beekey or any of their friends, contact the Cedar Bend Humane Society.