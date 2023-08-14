Pet of the Week: Meet Beef Stew!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- August is nearly halfway over, which means the Cedar Bend Humane Society is almost halfway through the "Clear the Shelters" month.
Those looking for a furry friend may consider the pet of the week - Beef Stew. He is an eight-year-old Brown Tabby with a lazy but loving personality.
He has a bit of a limp but staff at Cedar Bend say they have looked into it.
Employee Shania Richards told KWWL, "We did x-rays and everything like that. We didn't end up finding anything with him."
Richards added, "And since he is kind of an older boy and kind of a chonkey thick boy, it does affect his walking a little bit. So there is probably some arthritis that is starting, but that really doesn't stop him."
"Clear the Shelters" runs through the end of August with dog adoption fees of $100 and cat adoption fees of $10.