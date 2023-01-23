Pet of the Week: Meet Arthur!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Are you looking for a fun and playful addition in your life? Maybe you should consider adopting Arthur!
Arthur is a two-year-old Pitbull mix. He originally came to the Cedar Bend Humane Society as a stray, got adopted out, but then was returned to the shelter.
Arthur is high energy and absolutely loves toys and running around outside. If you love the outdoors, the shelter says you'd be a perfect fit for Arthur.
"He needs a family that likes to go out on hikes and everything just to help him get tired out for the day," Shania Richards told KWWL.
The shelter says when they clean the kennels, they let Arthur run outside and he loves it.