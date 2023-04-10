Pet of the Week: Meet Angelica!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the warmer weather recently, perhaps it's no better time to bring home a new friend! Meet Angelica!
Angelica is nine months old. Officials at Cedar Bend Humane Society say that she has some health challenges, but that there's nothing that will stop her from being a great friend to anyone she meets.
Shania Richards explained, "She came to us as a stray so we don't know a whole lot about her, but we do know she has IBS. So, she has to be on a special diet food but she doesn't let that stop her, she's very energetic, cuddly, loves to play."
For more information on Angelica or how to adopt her and her friends, contact the Cedar Bend Humane Society.