PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Alice!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Are you looking for an adventurous and fun addition to your life? You should meet Alice the cat!
She's eleven-years-old and she came to the Cedar Bend Humane Society as a stray. Although a little older, the shelter considers Alice a 'wonderful lady', and full of energy!
Alice is a big fan of any kind of attention, pets, and cat nip! The humane society told KWWL folks can adopt Alice, or any of their cats, through their current fall special!
"We've started our new fall specials, so it is $10 adoption fee for our cats till the end of this month, so definitely now is still a great time to come get a cat or two if you're interested in some new family members," said Madison Braden from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
If you're interest in adopting Alice, CLICK HERE.