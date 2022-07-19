Person in custody after standoff in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo police say a person is in custody after a standoff at a residence on Kern Street in Waterloo Tuesday morning.
There was a heavy police presence in the area of the 700 block of Kern Street for several hours as officers and SWAT personnel wearing tactical gear were on scene.
KWWL confirmed that there were children inside the residence throughout the standoff. Neighbors say they saw children and a woman escape out of a window of the home.
Neighbors also say this wasn't the first time police were called to this residence, but knew this situation was more tense than others when they saw SWAT and the chief of police on scene.
Police say more information will be released later Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.