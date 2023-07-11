Payne Memorial AME Church in Waterloo celebrates 112 years of service in July

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – A church in Waterloo is celebrating 112 years of service this month. Payne Memorial AME Church is holding a celebration open to everyone at the end of July.
The anniversary celebration starts Saturday, July 29 with a brunch at 10a.m. and a showcase of “senior saints” of the church. The celebration continues Sunday, July 30 with their morning worship service at 11a.m. Local and regional singers and musicians will be featured.
Payne Memorial AME also provides outreach to the northeast side and the entire Waterloo community. That includes providing free meals and a youth after-school program.
