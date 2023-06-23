Owner of stolen car found in lake wants those responsible held accountable

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Des Moines  has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Black Hawk County in northeastern Iowa...
Southwestern Bremer County in northeastern Iowa...
North central Grundy County in central Iowa...
Southeastern Butler County in north central Iowa...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parkersburg,
or 13 miles south of Allison, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
New Hartford around 430 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Shell
Rock, Janesville, Waverly Municipal Airport, Waverly and Denver.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central, north
central and northeastern Iowa.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 370 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 42 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

POCAHONTAS

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                UNION
WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

CALHOUN               CARROLL               GREENE
GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALGONA,
ALLERTON, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, BAYARD, BELMOND, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE,
CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORYDON,
CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM,
ELDORA, FONDA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GILMORE CITY, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL,
GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, HUMESTON,
INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE CITY,
LAKE MILLS, LAMONI, LAURENS, LEON, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN,
MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA,
OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY,
REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SEYMOUR, SHELL ROCK, STUART,
TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY,
WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

A COUPLE TORNADOES POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  90%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  NE 35

Owner of stolen car found in lake wants those responsible held accountable

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Authorities pulled an empty stolen Toyota Prius out of Singing Bird Lake near Black Hawk Tennis Club on Thursday.

At first, they thought, based on the silt on the roof, it had been there for a while.

The owner of the car, Amber Young, said it has only been in the water for a few days. Young said it was stolen just this week from Cornwall Avenue in Waterloo.

Young said they moved the car to the street since they were replacing their driveway, and someone stole it.

Some nearby friends caught it on camera on Tuesday morning. Young shares surveillance footage with KWWL of the car being driven out of their neighborhood. Young said she wants answers and whoever is responsible to be held accountable.

"We know they turned left on 9th Street, so if anybody in that area caught anything on camera, please call the police and let them know," Young said. "It won't bring my car back to me at this point, but I want there to be some accountability."

Young said it is not an isolated incident either. Waterloo Police told her this was the third or fourth incident of a stolen car in her neighborhood in the last week.

After the theft, she said she intends to invest in security cameras.

Tags

Recommended for you