Owner of stolen car found in lake wants those responsible held accountable

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Authorities pulled an empty stolen Toyota Prius out of Singing Bird Lake near Black Hawk Tennis Club on Thursday.
At first, they thought, based on the silt on the roof, it had been there for a while.
The owner of the car, Amber Young, said it has only been in the water for a few days. Young said it was stolen just this week from Cornwall Avenue in Waterloo.
Young said they moved the car to the street since they were replacing their driveway, and someone stole it.
Some nearby friends caught it on camera on Tuesday morning. Young shares surveillance footage with KWWL of the car being driven out of their neighborhood. Young said she wants answers and whoever is responsible to be held accountable.
"We know they turned left on 9th Street, so if anybody in that area caught anything on camera, please call the police and let them know," Young said. "It won't bring my car back to me at this point, but I want there to be some accountability."
Young said it is not an isolated incident either. Waterloo Police told her this was the third or fourth incident of a stolen car in her neighborhood in the last week.
After the theft, she said she intends to invest in security cameras.