Outdoor workers finding ways to manage in extreme heat wave

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The heat has continued through the week and outdoor workers are some of the hardest people hit. As we know, staying outside for extended periods of time during these high temperatures can be dangerous, so KWWL checked in on how these workers have been adjusting.
Maloney Landscaping has operated in Waterloo for seven years. Owner Mike Maloney says that it's been their top priority to keep their employees safe during this week's extreme heat.
They have provided ice, water and are giving employees breaks as needed. However, Maloney says that he's also pushed employees to take care of themselves when they aren't at work.
Maloney said workers should, "make sure to take care of yourself at night. Eating nutritious whole foods, drinking lots of water. And to be honest we don’t like to focus on the heat very much. Because anything you focus on expands, so if you’re constantly thinking to yourself oh my god its so hot, its so hot, you know it even gets worse.”
He says that even with the heat, his teams have been hitting 10-15 job sites per day. Now with the end of the heat wave in sight, Maloney and his team are pushing through the remainder of the week until cooler temperatures arrive.