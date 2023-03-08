Organizations to hold rally and march in support of LGBTQ rights

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Local and state organizations will gather in Downtown Waterloo on Wednesday evening for a rally in support of LGBTQ rights.
They are speaking out against several bills working through the legislature that deal with LGBTQ issues.
In party-line votes, the Iowa Senate on Tuesday debated and passed bills to prohibit students from using restrooms and changing rooms that do not correspond with the person's biological sex and ban gender-affirming care for minors.
The march and rally are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Waterloo. Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz said he feels many of the bills in the statehouse are attacks on the safety and livelihoods of LGBTQ+ Iowans.
The rally is sponsored by three Cedar Valley Organizations, including Cedar Valley Pride Fest, Cedar Valley Reproductive Justice and the LGBTQ+ Coalition of the Cedar Valley, and two statewide groups, Americans for Democratic Action Iowa and the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa Action Fund.
The rally will include speakers from across the LGBTQ+ community, advocating for safety and security for all LGBTQ+ Iowans.
"We need to protect the lives and safety and value of all Iowans, especially out children that are under attack," Schwartz said.
After the Senate passed it late last night, the Iowa House of Representatives is scheduled to take up the bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors on Wednesday. If House lawmakers pass it, the bill will go to Governor Reynolds to sign into law.
The bills would prohibit gender-affirming surgery or other hormonal treatment for minors. There is an exception for some medical conditions. Doctors who provide gender-affirming care to minors could face license discipline.
House lawmakers e bill prohibits instruction on gender identity and sexual activity in grades K through 3 in public school districts and charter schools.
It bans human growth and development instruction from including "any program, curriculum, material, test, survey, questionnaire, activity, announcement, promotion, or instruction of any kind" on the topic. It requires the instruction in Kindergarten to be "age-appropriate and research-based."
On Monday night, Waterloo City Council tabled a second reading of an ordinance banning conversion therapy for Minors. They decided to take more time with it and will take it up again in May.
The proposed ordinance would make it illegal for medical or mental professionals to engage in conversion therapy with a child. The City council has already passed the ordinance through one reading, but it needs to be read and approved for a second and third time before it is adopted a passed.