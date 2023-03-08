Organizations hold rally and march in support of LGBTQ rights

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Local and state organizations gathered in Downtown Waterloo on Wednesday evening for a rally in support of LGBTQ rights.
They spoke against several bills working through the legislature dealing with LGBTQ issues.
On Wednesday, the Iowa House of Representatives passed a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors on Wednesday, sending the bill to Governor Kim Reynolds' desk.
The bills would prohibit gender-affirming surgery or other hormonal treatment for minors. There is an exception for some medical conditions. Doctors who provide gender-affirming care to minors could face license discipline.
"At first, when my friends brought it up, I thought they were joking because that's just not something I wanted to believe," Elliot Martin said. "Then, when I realized it was true, I was heartbroken. It is sad to think that somebody would pass something like that alienates so many people and is so obviously politically charged."
17-year-old Elliot Martin is a transgender high schooler and has known he was transgender for the past three or four years.
"Around seventh grade, when I was on the internet more, I started feeling dysphoric, and I didn't know what that feeling was until I heard other people's stories about coming out. I realized that applied to me, and I realized that I was a male," Martin said. "I came out to my friends in the summer of eighth grade and to my family, and they were all very supportive."
Martin has been on testosterone hormones for over a year now.
"Being on hormones, I noticed changes pretty quickly. My voice started getting deeper, and I was much happier with myself," Elliot said. "I started talking to my friends more. Everybody said they noticed I was much happier and I was talking more. I didn't even realize that until they said something."
Martin said getting gender-affirming care changed his life and truly allowed him to feel happy, confident and like himself.
The march and rally took place at Lincoln Park in Waterloo. Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz said he feels many of the bills in the statehouse are attacks on the safety and livelihoods of LGBTQ+ Iowans.
The rally was sponsored by three Cedar Valley Organizations, including Cedar Valley Pride Fest, Cedar Valley Reproductive Justice and the LGBTQ+ Coalition of the Cedar Valley, and two statewide groups, Americans for Democratic Action Iowa and the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa Action Fund.
"They are just scared. They are scared that we are going to take over. We are not going to take over. They are trying to wipe us out," Evelyn Wilson, a transgender high school student, said. "They think we are a threat to people, and they think we are a threat to children. They think we are predators in the bathroom, and that is why we go in there. No, we go in there to feel comfortable."
The rally will include speakers from across the LGBTQ+ community, advocating for safety and security for all LGBTQ+ Iowans.
"We need to protect the lives and safety and value of all Iowans, especially our children that are under attack," Schwartz said.
Republicans argue the legislation is necessary because gender-affirming care can cause irreparable harm.
"We are doing this for the protection of our children because we don't think there can be informed consent because of the lack of longitudinal studies in this area," State Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said. "The fact that the longitudinal studies that are out there like those from Sweden show very clearly there are serious concerns about these procedures."
Critics of the legislation say it is dangerous because it tramples the rights of doctors and parents. They contend it would have a drastic, negative impact on the mental health of young transgender Iowans.
"Suicides will go up, and people will become more depressed. Mental health issues are going to skyrocket," Wilson said. "Many lives are going to be taken because people don't want people to be happy."
Martin said he and his parents are considering alternatives and discussing it with his doctors. He is considering going to a different state to get gender-affirming care because he believes his mental health would decrease without it.
"I would drive for hours every month if it meant I could just be myself," Martin said.
House lawmakers also passed a bill prohibiting instruction on gender identity and sexual activity in grades K through 3 in public school districts and charter schools.
It bans human growth and development instruction from including "any program, curriculum, material, test, survey, questionnaire, activity, announcement, promotion, or instruction of any kind" on the topic. It requires the instruction in Kindergarten to be "age-appropriate and research-based."
On Monday night, Waterloo City Council tabled a second reading of an ordinance banning conversion therapy for Minors. They decided to take more time with it and will take it up again in May.
The proposed ordinance would make it illegal for medical or mental professionals to engage in conversion therapy with a child. The City council has already passed the ordinance through one reading, but it needs to be read and approved for a second and third time before it is adopted a passed.