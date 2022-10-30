One person shot, two taken to the hospital in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday following an incident at a Waterloo residence.
Waterloo Police and ambulances arrived to the 200 block of Leland Avenue for an apparent shooting around 2:30 p.m.
A KWWL crew on scene reported seeing two people get placed inside the ambulance to get taken to the hospital. Waterloo Police has confirmed to KWWL that one of the victims was shot and has non-life threatening injuries.
It's unclear why the second victim was taken to the hospital and what their condition is.
This is a developing story. Stick with KWWL both on-air and online as we work to learn more.